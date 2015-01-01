Abstract

Speed limits are an evidence-based intervention to prevent traffic collisions and deaths, yet their impact on air pollution in cities is understudied. The objective of this study was to investigate the association between lower speed limits and air pollution. We leverage the introduction of a new road safety policy in Mexico City in December 2015 which lowered speed limits, increased fines, and installed speed radars to enforce compliance. We tested whether the policy had an impact on particulate matter (PM(2.5)) and nitrogen dioxide (NO(2)) at the city level, and whether air-quality monitoring stations' proximity to speed radars moderated this effect due to more acceleration and deceleration around radars. NO(2) and PM(2.5) concentrations from January 2014 to December 2018 were obtained from the National System of Air Quality Information. Air-quality monitoring stations were classified as in close-proximity or far-from-speed radars. Interrupted time series analyses were conducted for each outcome separately, using linear mixed models and adjusting for seasonality and time-varying confounders: registered vehicles, temperature, wind-speed and relative humidity. The results suggest improvement in both contaminants after the speed limits policy. For NO(2), the pre-policy trend was flat, while the post-policy trend showed a decline in concentrations of 0.04 ppb/week. For PM(2.5), concentrations were increasing pre-policy by 0.08 μg/m(3) per week, then this trend flattened in the post-policy period to a weekly, non-significant, increase of 0.03 μg/m(3) (p = 0.08). Air-quality monitors' proximity to speed radars did not moderate the effect of the policy on either of the pollutants. In conclusion, the speed limits policy implemented in Mexico City in 2015 was associated with improvements in air pollution.

