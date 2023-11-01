CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Scrushy M, Lunardi N, Sakran JV. Surg. Clin. North Am. 2024; 104(2): 243-254.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38453299
|
Abstract
|
Traumatic injury is a leading cause of death in the United States. Risk of traumatic injury varies by sex, age, geography, and race/ethnicity. Understanding the nuances of risk for a particular population is essential in designing, implementing, and evaluating injury prevention initiatives.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Demographics; Injury prevention; Traumatic injury