SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Scrushy M, Lunardi N, Sakran JV. Surg. Clin. North Am. 2024; 104(2): 243-254.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.suc.2023.11.013

PMID

38453299

Abstract

Traumatic injury is a leading cause of death in the United States. Risk of traumatic injury varies by sex, age, geography, and race/ethnicity. Understanding the nuances of risk for a particular population is essential in designing, implementing, and evaluating injury prevention initiatives.


Language: en

Keywords

Demographics; Injury prevention; Traumatic injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print