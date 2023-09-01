Abstract

Trauma imposes a significant societal burden, with injury being a leading cause of mortality worldwide. While numerical data reveal that trauma accounts for millions of deaths annually, its true impact goes beyond these figures. The toll extends to non-fatal injuries, resulting in long-term physical and mental health consequences. Moreover, injury-related health care costs and lost productivity place substantial strain on a nation's economy. Disparities in trauma care further exacerbate this burden, affecting access to timely and appropriate care across various patient populations. These disparities manifest across the entire continuum of trauma care, from prehospital to in-hospital and post-acute phases. Addressing these disparities and improving access to quality trauma care are crucial steps toward alleviating the societal burden of trauma and enhancing equitable patient outcomes.

