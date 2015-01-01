SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bhuptani PH, López G, Orchowski LM, Zlotnick C. Violence Vict. 2024; 39(1): 38-52.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-2022-0109

PMID

38453367

Abstract

The current study documents the correlates associated with the severity of sexual victimization among women enrolled in a 2-year community college. Comparisons between women with a history of severe sexual victimization (i.e., rape and attempted rape), moderate sexual victimization (i.e., unwanted contact and sexual coercion), and no history of sexual victimization revealed that women with a history of severe sexual victimization endorsed more drinks per week, increased problem drinking behavior, and more use of drug before sex and higher levels of self-protective dating behaviors compared with women with no history of sexual victimization. These findings suggest that programs should target the intersection of alcohol and drug use as correlates of sexual victimization among community college women.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol; protective behaviors; rape; risky behaviors; sexual assault

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print