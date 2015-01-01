SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Qu J, Fan Y, Feng X, Liu W, Fan Q. Violence Vict. 2024; 39(1): 88-103.

(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/VV-2022-0004

38453370

Polyvictimization has received substantial scholarly attention globally since it has been put forward two decades ago. However, the current lack of understanding of the causes of polyvictimization hinders the design of intervention programs. This study aims to integrate social bonding theory and lifestyle-routine activity theory to understand the etiology of polyvictimization in the Chinese context. Our results suggest that social bonding exerted not only a direct effect on polyvictimization (β = -.030, p <.001) but also an indirect effect through delinquency and association with delinquent peers. Surprisingly, we found that the pathways linking social bonding and polyvictimization do not differ across genders. Implications for practice and theories are discussed.


criminology; victimization; violence

