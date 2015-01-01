SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yavuzer Y, Kılıçarslan S. Violence Vict. 2024; 39(1): 104-121.

(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/VV-2022-0086

38453373

Attitudes toward intimate partner violence (IPVA) can be considered as approval/acceptance or disapproval/nonacceptance of physical violence against the intimate partner, psychological abuse, and control of the intimate partner. Individual (such as antisocial tendencies and irrational relationship beliefs [IRB]) and social factors (such as traditional norms and beliefs) shape IPVA. Studies on intimate partner violence (IPV) have revealed a significant relationship between IPVA and IPV. For this reason, IPVA is key to understanding IPV. This study was conducted to examine the effect of IRB on IPVA in Turkish emerging adults and the moderating effect of gender. Participants consisted of 551 students studying at a university in Central Anatolia. Of the participants, 374 were female, and the remaining 177 were male. All participants had at least one previous relationship experience. In the preliminary analysis performed, males' IPVA scores were higher than those of females. The study findings revealed that IRB and gender positively and significantly predicted IPV attitudes. Another important finding showed that the effect of IRB on IPVA was stronger for females. The results highlighted the importance of working on transforming irrational beliefs into rational beliefs in women's acceptance of IPV.


emerging adults; gender; intimate partner violence attitudes; irrational relationship beliefs

