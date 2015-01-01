|
Citation
|
Ekmekci M, Woods L, Dadashzadeh N. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 199: e107522.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38460338
|
Abstract
|
Simulation and observational studies have identified the importance of intersection geometries and vehicle speeds in collisions. However, the causal mechanisms of such collisions in low-speed areas and for different collision types remain unclear. This observational study investigates the complex relationships between geometries, speeds, visibilities, and road traffic collisions in the context of low-speed urban areas.Data were collected from 120 three-arm priority intersections in Portsmouth, UK. In 2007, Portsmouth became the first city in the UK to adopt a 20mph speed limit on all residential streets. The city has also adopted the UK's Manual for Streets (MfS) as the design standard for all new priority intersections in low-speed residential areas.Piecewise structural equation models (pSEM) were developed to represent the causal mechanisms that relate to geometries, speeds, speed limits and collisions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
20 mph speed limit; 30 km/h speed limit; Collisions; piecewise Structural Equation Modelling; Priority intersection; Safety; Visibility