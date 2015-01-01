Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depressive disorder is a chronic mental illness characterized by persistent low mood as its primary clinical symptom. Currently, psychotherapy and drug therapy stand as the primary treatment modalities in clinical practice, offering a certain degree of relief from negative emotions for patients. Nevertheless, sole reliance on drug therapy exhibits a delayed impact on neurotransmitters, and long-term usage often results in adverse side effects such as nausea, drowsiness, and constipation, significantly impeding medication adherence. This study aims to investigate the impact of combining transcranial magnetic stimulation with sertraline on the cognitive level, inflammatory response, and neurological function in patients with depressive disorder who engage in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behavior.



METHODS: A total of 130 depressive patients NSSI behavior, who were admitted to our hospital from December 2020 to February 2023, were selected as the subjects for this research. The single-group (65 cases) received treatment with oral sertraline hydrochloride tablets, while the combination group (65 cases) underwent repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) in conjunction with sertraline. The Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS) was utilized to assess the depression status and cognitive function levels of both groups. Additionally, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was employed to measure serum levels of inflammatory factors, including tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α), interleukin-1β (IL-1β), and interleukin-6 (IL-6). Furthermore, serum levels of neurotransmitters (norepinephrine (NE), dopamine (DA), 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT)) and neuro-cytokines (brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), nerve growth factor (NGF), glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP)) were assessed. The clinical effects of the interventions on both groups were then evaluated.



RESULTS: Following the treatment, the combination group exhibited significantly higher levels of immediate memory, delayed memory, attention, visual function, and language function compared to the single group, with statistically significant differences (p < 0.05). Additionally, the serum levels of TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6, and GFAP in the combination group were lower than those in the single group, while the levels of BDNF and NGF were higher in the combination group compared to the single group. These differences were also statistically significant (p < 0.05). Simultaneously, the total clinical effective rate in the combination group reached 95.38%, surpassing the 84.61% observed in the single group, and the disparity between the two groups was statistically significant (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The combined use of rTMS and sertraline in treating patients with depressive disorder exhibiting NSSI behavior has proven to be effective in enhancing cognitive function, mitigating inflammatory responses, and elevating levels of neurotransmitters and nerve cytokines in the patients.

Language: en