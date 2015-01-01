Abstract

Urinary incontinence is common in older women and doubles the risk of falls in this population. The association between urinary incontinence, especially urgency urinary incontinence, and falls is multifactorial and likely the result of a complex interaction between physical, mental, social, and environmental factors. As a result of this multifactorial etiology and based on existing evidence, the integration of different fall prevention strategies including strength and resistance exercises, bladder training, and home hazard reduction have the potential to decrease the risk of falls in older women with urinary incontinence. Given the prevalence of urinary incontinence and the significant morbidity associated with falls, effective interventions to reduce fall risk in older women with urinary incontinence is of high public health significance.

