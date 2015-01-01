|
Tetzlaff EJ, Cassan C, Goulet N, Gorman M, Hogya B, Kenny GP. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
38460501
BACKGROUND: During the summer of 2021, a deadly, unprecedented multiday Heat Dome engulfed western Canada. As a result of this extreme heat event (EHE), emergency dispatchers received an unparalleled increase in incoming 911 calls for ambulance, police, and fire (as first responders) services to attend to hundreds of heat-vulnerable community members succumbing to the heat. With 103 all-time heat records broken during this EHE and indoor temperatures of nearly 40°C, the first responders attending these calls faced extensive job demands and highly challenging operating conditions. Initial investigations have explored the health system-level impacts; however, little has been done to explore the impact on the first responders themselves. Therefore, this study aimed to improve our understanding of EHEs' impacts on the operational capabilities and health of first responders, specifically police, fire, ambulance, and dispatch services.
Language: en
emergency medical services; extreme heat event; first responders; heat wave; public safety