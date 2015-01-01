Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore young people's (YP) experiences of catastrophic flooding in the Northern Rivers area of northern NSW in 2017 and its effect on their mental health.



DESIGN: Content analysis of free-text survey responses (written responses to open questions, rather than selecting a response option). SETTING: Northern Rivers NSW. PARTICIPANTS: YP aged 16-25 years who were Northern Rivers residents at the time of the 2017 flood.



RESULTS: YP found their flood experience to be novel and challenging. They expressed worry, distress, anxiety, and worsened pre-existing mental health issues as a result of the flood. YP reported a number of primary stressors (inadequate preparedness, warning and support during the flood) and secondary stressors (loss/damage of property and possessions, financial strain and disruptions to daily life) which potentially contributed to poor mental health. Some YP reported positive outcomes from their flood experience, notably increased community connectedness and personal resilience. However, they also expressed concern for the future, particularly potential reoccurrence of extreme floods as well as climate change. YP conveyed a desire for better community involvement to improve preparedness for future floods and a clear motivation to take action on climate change.



CONCLUSION: The flood was a challenging experience for YP which was commonly described as negatively affecting their mental health. Understanding what YP view as significant events or issues arising from their personal flood experience may help target support mechanisms and services to maintain their mental. More focus on community-based initiatives to improve disaster preparedness can support mental health in YP.

Language: en