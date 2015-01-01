Abstract

The Internet plays a pervasive role in modern life including the expression of human sexuality and sexual offending. A range of online sexual activities may be of interest in forensic mental health evaluations (FMHE), including those which are clearly illegal or those which are legal but functionally problematic. Online sexual offenses will clearly prompt forensic evaluators to consider the role of the Internet in these offending behaviors. The Internet may also be relevant in forensic evaluations of contact sexual offending including informing on history of mixed or cross-over offending, and Internet-facilitated contact offenses. A review of Internet-data may span several online domains, many of which provide the user with substantial anonymity and would likely not be available to the evaluator unless provided through the process of discovery. Early guidelines for the review of Internet-data in FMHEs have been proposed and support the Internet as a useful source of collateral data in the conduct of forensic evaluations of sexual behavior.

