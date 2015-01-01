|
Citation
|
Suarez A, Yakupova V. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth 2024; 24(1): e186.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38459457
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A substantial number of women who subsequently become pregnant and give birth have a history of physical, sexual, and/or child abuse. This study investigated the associations of these types of traumas and their cumulative effect with childbirth experiences, namely, mode of birth, maternal and child complications during pregnancy/childbirth, preterm birth, medical procedures, and obstetric violence during labour.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child abuse; Childbirth; Exposure to violence; Obstetric labor complications; Perinatal care; Physical abuse; Sexual trauma