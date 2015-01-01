|
Yang Y, Yu J, Zhang S, Xie Q. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e134.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38459519
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment stands as a salient risk factor in the etiology of juvenile delinquency, with a profound impact on the behavioral trajectories of young offenders. However, there is limited research on latent profile analysis to explore distinctive patterns of childhood maltreatment in Chinese juvenile offenders. Consequently, there is a lack of understanding regarding the associations between maltreatment profiles and relevant variables in this context. The present study aimed to explore meaningful subgroups of childhood maltreatment in juvenile offenders, and we further examined the associations between subgroups and multiple outcomes especially psychopathy.
Childhood maltreatment; Chinese juvenile offenders; Latent Profile Analysis; Psychopathy