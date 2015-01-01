Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study examined the relationship between speech-in-noise recognition and incident/recurrent falls due to balance problems ten years later (RQ-1); 10-year change in speech-in-noise recognition and falls (RQ-2a), as well as the role of dizziness in this relationship (RQ-2b). The association between hearing aid use and falls was also examined (RQ-3).



METHODS: Data was collected from the Netherlands Longitudinal Study on Hearing between 2006 and December 2022. Participants completed an online survey and digits-in-noise test every five years. For this study, data was divided into two 10-year follow-up time intervals: T0 (baseline) to T2 (10-year follow-up), and T1 (5-years) to T3 (15-years). For all RQs, participants aged ≥ 40 years at baseline, without congenital hearing loss, and non-CI users were eligible (n = 592). Additionally, for RQ-3 participants with a speech reception threshold in noise (SRTn) ≥ -5.5 dB signal-to-noise ratio were included (n = 422). Analyses used survey variables on hearing, dizziness, falls due to balance problems, chronic health conditions, and psychosocial health. Logistic regressions using General Estimating Equations were conducted to assess all RQs.



RESULTS: Among individuals with obesity, those with poor baseline SRTn had a higher odds of incident falls ten years later (odds ratio (OR):14.7, 95% confidence interval (CI) [2.12, 103]). A 10-year worsening of SRTn was significantly associated with a higher odds of recurrent (OR: 2.20, 95% CI [1.03, 4.71]) but not incident falls. No interaction was found between dizziness and change in SRTn. Hearing aid use (no use/ < 2 years use vs. ≥ 2 years) was not significantly associated with incident nor recurrent falls. Although there was a significant interaction with sex for this association, the effect of hearing aid use on incident/recurrent falls was not statistically significant among males nor females.



CONCLUSIONS: A longitudinal association between the deterioration in SRTn and recurrent falls due to balance problems after 10 years was confirmed in this study. This result stresses the importance of identifying declines in hearing earlier and justifies including hearing ability assessments within fall risk prevention programs. Mixed results of hearing aid use on fall risk warrant further investigation into the temporality of this association and possible differences between men and women.

