Citation
Holmgren R, Grotta A, Farrants K, Magnusson Hanson LL. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e744.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38459468
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The link between workplace bullying and poor mental health is well-known. However, little is known about the prospective and potentially reciprocal association between workplace bullying and mental health-related sickness absence. This 2-year prospective study examined bidirectional associations between exposure to workplace bullying and sickness absence due to common mental disorders (SA-CMD) while controlling for confounding factors from both work and private life.
Language: en
Keywords
Bullying; Mental disorders; Occupational stress; Propensity score; Sick leave