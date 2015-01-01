|
De Wet-Billings N, Billings B. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e168.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38461233
BACKGROUND: South African women have been exposed to epidemic proportions of intimate partner violence (IPV) amongst heterosexual relationships but not much is known about same-sex partnerships. Sexual minorities are excluded from research but are subject to intimate partner violence as much as heteronormative persons. The purpose of this study is to determine the association between age-disparity and IPV outcomes among females with same-sex partners in South Africa.
Adjusted logistic regression; Age-disparity; Intimate partner violence; SABSSM 2017; Same-sex partnerships; South Africa