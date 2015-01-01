Abstract

BACKGROUND: South African women have been exposed to epidemic proportions of intimate partner violence (IPV) amongst heterosexual relationships but not much is known about same-sex partnerships. Sexual minorities are excluded from research but are subject to intimate partner violence as much as heteronormative persons. The purpose of this study is to determine the association between age-disparity and IPV outcomes among females with same-sex partners in South Africa.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study of the nationally representative South African National HIV Prevalence, Incidence, Behaviour and Communication Survey (SABSSM 2017) is used. A weighted sample of 63,567 female respondents identified as having a same-sex partner are analysed. IPV is measured as ever been physically and/ or sexually abused. Any experience of IPV is included in the dependent variable of this study. Descriptive and inferential statistics are used to estimate the relationship between demographic, socioeconomic, age-disparity and IPV.



RESULTS: Almost 16% of females in same-sex relationships experienced IPV and about 22% from younger partners. In female same-sex partnerships, partner age-disparity (OR: 1.30, CI: 1.18 - 1.51), type of place of residence (OR: 2.27, CI: 1.79 - 3.79), highest level of education (OR: 1.07, CI: 0.97 - 1.17), marital status (OR: 1.60, CI: 1.37 - 1.88), and race (OR: 1.47, CI: 1.41 - 1.54) are associated with an increased likelihood of violence.



CONCLUSION: IPV programs that are specifically targeted for non-heteronormative orientations are needed. These programs should promote health equity and safety for non-confirmative sexual identities in the country.

