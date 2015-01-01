Abstract

Previous evidence of increased difference of muscular strength between the dominant and non-dominant legs in older adults suggests the possibility of dissimilar balance control between the legs (between-leg asymmetry) associated with aging. In the current investigation, we evaluated between-leg asymmetries in older adults when performing quiet and dynamic balance tasks. Fifty-two physically active and healthy older adults within the age range of 60 to 80 years were recruited. Participants performed balance tasks in unipedal stance, including quiet standing and cyclic sway (rhythmic oscillation) of the non-supporting leg in the anteroposterior or mediolateral directions, producing foot displacements with amplitudes of 20 cm paced in 1 Hz through a metronome. Body balance was evaluated through trunk accelerometry, by using the sensors embedded into a smartphone fixed at the height of the 10th-12th thoracic spines. Analysis revealed lack of significant differences in balance control between the legs either when comparing the right versus left or the preferred versus non-preferred legs, regardless of whether they were performing quiet stance or dynamic tasks. Further examination of the data showed high between-leg correlation coefficients (r(s) range: 0.71-0.84) across all tasks. Then, our results indicated symmetric and associated between-leg balance control in the examined older adults.

