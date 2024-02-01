|
Yondem Z, Tuncbilek Z. Burns 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38461079
BACKGROUND: Prevention activities are very important in paediatric burns. More than 73% of burns occur at home. This study aimed to develop a Childhood Burn Prevention Program for caregivers of children with burns and to evaluate the effectiveness of the program for reducing burn risk factors for children at home as well as increasing the relevant knowledge of caregivers on burn prevention.
Burns; Child; Injuries; Prevention; Risk; Training