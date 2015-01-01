Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although the harmful effects of honor-based violence (HBV) against women have been well documented, less is known about how HBV affects children and adolescents. AIMS: 1) To describe the contexts, research methods and populations included in research on HBV and children; 2) to outline conceptual and methodological approaches, including definitions of honor; 3) to describe how honor-based practices affect children's experiences of violence.



METHODS: We searched seven electronic databases using search terms for honor, violence and children which resulted in 7122 unique records. 468 records were selected for full-text review. Articles reporting findings on the effects of honor-based harm or violence against children were included in the final sample for data extraction. We conducted bibliometric and thematic analyses of extracted data.



RESULTS: In total, 101 articles were included. Most studies were published after 2007, conducted in Europe (n = 46) or in North America (n = 21), and most used qualitative methods (n = 58) followed by quantitative methods (n = 32). In most studies (n = 74) children, especially girls, were included as experiencing HBV or being a victim of homicide related to HBV. A smaller sample of studies (n = 24) included children, especially boys, as perpetrators of HBV. Studies documented the following effects of HBV on children: violence; family rejection and control; homicide or honor killing; forced/early marriage; female genital cutting; gang membership/violence; hymen exam or reconstruction; sex work, or suicide. RECOMMENDATIONS: Further research on HBV should be child and youth centered, situated in the Global South, engage with and interview young people directly, and offer recommendations for action.

Language: en