|
Citation
|
Sparks J. Creat. Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Creative Nursing Management, Publisher Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38454580
|
Abstract
|
Gun violence in the United States is a serious problem. Addressing the problem will require not only strong leadership but also a unique approach. One such approach was utilized by U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, who assembled a "Team of Rivals" with positions different than his own that provided helpful perspective in finding solutions to the problems of the time. This article applies the team of rivals approach to the problem of gun violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
domestic violence; Giffords; gun safety; gun violence; suicide; team of rivals