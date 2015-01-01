SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Sparks J. Creat. Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Creative Nursing Management, Publisher Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10784535241237272

PMID

38454580

Abstract

Gun violence in the United States is a serious problem. Addressing the problem will require not only strong leadership but also a unique approach. One such approach was utilized by U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, who assembled a "Team of Rivals" with positions different than his own that provided helpful perspective in finding solutions to the problems of the time. This article applies the team of rivals approach to the problem of gun violence.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic violence; Giffords; gun safety; gun violence; suicide; team of rivals

