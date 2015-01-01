Abstract

Esophageal perforation from blunt trauma is rare. It is more frequently encountered in a penetrative mechanism where the cervical esophagus is most commonly injured. Blunt esophageal injury is challenging to diagnose with nonspecific findings clinically and radiologically within trauma settings. The main factors contributing to difficulty in early recognition are its scarce occurrence combined with nonspecific manifestations clinically on patient examination and radiologically on usual trauma computed tomography with intravenous contrast. We report a case of a 15-year-old young man who sustained an isolated distal blowout esophageal perforation as a result of blunt thoraco-abdominal trauma. Despite early primary surgical repair, a leak developed later on, which was managed with stent placement. The leak and associated sepsis were resolved, with an overall status improvement and no subsequent complications. We report an unusual presentation of esophageal perforation from blunt trauma, which was promptly diagnosed and managed with multiple modalities. This case highlights the importance of early recognition and management of esophageal injury and, furthermore, the role of multiple diagnostic and therapeutic modalities that lead to a successful outcome.

Language: en