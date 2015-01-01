Abstract

Penetrating chest trauma in children is an uncommon condition. Patients may be asymptomatic or in a critical state. Visceral and vascular damage are frequently present when penetrating objects enter the thoracic cavity. Although many studies have discussed penetrating thoracic trauma in adults, very few deal with the pediatric population. Here, we present the case of a 13-year-old child with an intrathoracic metallic bar after penetrating chest trauma. The clinical examination showed a stable patient with a palpable bar and subcutaneous emphysema in the left axillary area. The radiological scan did not reveal any vital damage. The bar was removed through the entry wound without thoracotomy or thoracoscopy. The patient evolved without any incident and was discharged after three days. Good improvement was noted over three months of follow-up. Intrathoracic foreign bodies secondary to penetrating trauma are rare in children. An exhaustive imaging examination is required to identify the precise location of the foreign material and find any severe organ or vascular injuries. If the condition permits, direct removal should be attempted in an operating room, in case surgical intervention is needed after the extraction.

