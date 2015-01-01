Abstract

Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSbP) is a form of abuse in which a caregiver with Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another (FDIA) fabricates or induces signs or symptoms in a person under their care to satisfy a self-serving psychological need. Unnecessary clinical evaluations, procedures, and treatments that are initiated based on falsification by the abuser inadvertently add to the trauma experienced by the victim. It is a form of abuse and the impact on victims can be severe, sometimes fatal, and far-reaching such as prolonged neglect and extension to affected siblings. The long-term exposure to MSbP may predispose the victim to eventually developing factitious disorder imposed on self (FDIS). While MSbP often involves child victims, elderly, adults, and pets have also been reported as victims. MSbP can be a diagnostic challenge, and the important keys to timely identification of MSbP include the ability to detect deception by caregivers through awareness, clinical suspicion, and careful review of available health records; it also involves collecting collaborative information from other relevant healthcare providers including dentists, schoolteachers, and social workers. To date, there are limited published cases of MSbP with oral findings. This paper provides a narrative review of the current understanding of MSbP with a section on cases with oral findings. This paper aims to increase awareness about the clinical presentations and management considerations for MSbP among dentists and other healthcare professionals.

