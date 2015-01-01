Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Most children and adolescents in Norway attend the Public Dental Service (PDS) where they are treated free-of-charge until the age of 19 years. Thus, general dentists employed in the PDS are the primary care providers for traumatic dental injuries (TDI) in young patients. This cross-sectional study assessed the knowledge of PDS general dentists on the acute management and follow-up of TDI and its socio-demographic and attitudinal covariates.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: All general dentists employed in the Vestland County PDS, Western Norway, (N = 170) received an online questionnaire. Socio-demographic and professional profiles of respondents as well as attitudinal indicators were queried. Clinical case scenarios on emergency treatment and further follow-ups of TDI were used to calculate a dental trauma knowledge score (DTKS; range: 0-21). Mann-Whitney U tests and Kruskal-Wallis tests determined differences between the demographic subgroups. Logistic regressions determined the potential of single factors in explaining the variability in dental trauma knowledge.



RESULTS: The response rate was 46%. Most participants (60.5%) had not participated in a TDI course after graduation but would like such a course (84.2%). Mean DTKS was 13.82 (±2.6). Knowledge scores differed significantly between age groups (p = .014) and years since graduation (p = .0018). Younger dentists and recently graduated dentists scored highest. Dentists under the age of 30 years scored higher than 30-39- and 40-49-year-old dentists in these areas: emergency treatment of crown fractures with pulp exposure, identification of complications after avulsion, and management of severe intrusive luxation injury.



CONCLUSION: Younger dentists had a higher theoretical knowledge of TDI. Continuing professional development among dentists in the Norwegian PDS is needed for emergency treatment and complication management after TDI.

