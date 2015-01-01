Abstract

BACKGROUND: During the COVID-19 lockdown, more domestic violence-related traumas were reported. In this study, we investigated and compared the incidence of domestic violence-related injuries-in particular oral and maxillofacial injuries-in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, before and during the COVID-19 lockdown.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study based on 3974 domestic violence cases registered at the Public Health Department, National Traumatology and Orthopedics Research Center of Mongolia between 2018 and 2022. Descriptive and binary logistic regression analyses were conducted. The victims were categorized according to their age (child, adult, and elderly).



RESULTS: The mean age of the victims was children 9.7 ± 5.4 years, adults 34.8 ± 8.3 years, and elderly 64.3 ± 8.7 years. Binary logistic regression analysis (no/yes) showed that oral and maxillofacial injuries during the lockdown increased 1.3 times (OR = 1.3; CI 95% = 1.0-1.6; p = .003) in adults and 2.5 times in children (OR = 2.5; CI 95% = 1.7-3.9; p = .001). Additionally, injuries to upper limbs increased 4.6 times (OR = 4.6; CI 95% = 3.5-6.1; p = .001) in adults and 5.2 times in elderly patients (OR = 5.2; CI 95% = 1.8-16.2; p = .01). Additionally, thorax injury in children increased 3.1 times (OR = 3.1; CI 95% = 1.7-5.7; p = .001).



CONCLUSIONS: During the lockdown, injury to oral and maxillofacial regions increased in adult and child victims of domestic violence.

