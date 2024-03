Abstract

BACKGROUND: Persons who inject drugs (PWID) are at increased risk of HIV and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections and premature mortality due to drug overdose. Medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD), such as methadone or buprenorphine, reduces injecting behaviors, HIV and HCV transmission, and mortality from opioid overdose. Using data from National HIV Behavioral Surveillance, we evaluated the unmet need for MOUD among PWID in 23 U.S. cities.



METHODS: PWID were recruited by respondent-driven sampling, interviewed, and tested for HIV. This analysis includes PWID who were ≥18 years old and reported injecting drugs and opioid use in the past 12 months. We used Poisson regression to examine factors associated with self-reported unmet need for MOUD and reported adjusted prevalence ratios (aPR) with 95% confidence intervals.



RESULTS: Of 10,879 PWID reporting using opioids, 68.8% were male, 48.2% were ≥45 years of age, 38.8% were non-Hispanic White, 49.6% experienced homelessness, and 28.0% reported an unmet need for MOUD in the past 12 months. PWID who were more likely to report unmet need for MOUD experienced homelessness (aPR 1.26; 95% CI: 1.19-1.34), were incarcerated in the past 12 months (aPR 1.15; 95% CI: 1.08-1.23), injected ≥once a day (aPR 1.42; 95% CI: 1.31-1.55), reported overdose (aPR 1.33; 95% CI: 1.24-1.42), and sharing of syringes (aPR 1.14; 95% CI: 1.06-1.23).



CONCLUSIONS: The expansion of MOUD provision for PWID is critical. Integrating syringe service programs and MOUD provision and linking PWID who experience overdose, incarceration or homelessness to treatment with MOUD could improve its utilization among PWID.

