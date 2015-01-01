Abstract

PURPOSE: Acetabular fractures are highly complex injuries often resulting from high-energy trauma. The gold standard treatment for these injuries has become open reduction internal fixation (ORIF). The purpose of this study is to further this understanding and investigate how (1) patient demographics and (2) patient-specific risk factors affect 90-day readmission rates.



METHODS: A retrospective, nationwide query of private insurance database from January 1st, 2010 to October 31st, 2020 was performed using ICD-9, ICD-10, and CPT codes. Patients who underwent acetabular ORIF and were readmitted within 90 days following index procedure were included, patients who were not readmitted served as controls. Patients were divided by demographics and specific risk factors associated with readmission.



RESULTS: The query yielded a total of 3942 patients. Age and sex were found to be non-significant contributing risk factors to 90-day readmissions. Data also showed that statistically significant comorbidities included arrhythmia, cerebrovascular disease, coagulopathy, fluid and electrolyte abnormalities, and pathologic weight loss.



CONCLUSION: This study illustrated how several patient-specific risk factors may contribute to increased 90-day readmission risk following acetabular ORIF. A heightened awareness of these comorbidities in patients requiring acetabular ORIF is required to improve patient outcomes and minimize rates of readmission. Further investigation is needed to improve patient outcomes, and increase awareness of potential post-operative complications in these higher-risk patient populations.

