|
Citation
|
Ganesan V, Pandya R, Rodriguez AN, Horn AR, Abdelgawad AA, Razi AE. Eur. J. Orthop. Surg. Traumatol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38459969
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Acetabular fractures are highly complex injuries often resulting from high-energy trauma. The gold standard treatment for these injuries has become open reduction internal fixation (ORIF). The purpose of this study is to further this understanding and investigate how (1) patient demographics and (2) patient-specific risk factors affect 90-day readmission rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
90-Day readmission rates; Acetabular fractures; ORIF; Patient specific risk factors