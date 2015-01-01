|
Citation
|
Ramasubramani P, Krishnamoorthy Y, Ganesh K, Kathiresan L, Kadir V. Heliyon 2024; 10(5): e27158.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38455545
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Women experiencing domestic violence might have restrictions in the pregnancy-related decision-making and care-seeking process leading to adverse pregnancy outcomes. We explored the association between domestic violence and undesirable pregnancy events.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Gender-based violence; Low- and Middle-Income country; National survey data; Physical abuse; Pregnancy outcome; Secondary analysis; South East Asian region; Spatial distribution; Spouse abuse; Unwanted pregnancy