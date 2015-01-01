SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hernández-Gamboa AE, Barceló-Prats J, Villamizar Osorio ML, Martorell-Poveda MA. Hisp. Health Care Int. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/15404153241235666

38454624

INTRODUCTION: In the world, deaths and injuries caused by traffic collisions have been considered a public health problem. In Colombia, 7.238 fatalities were recorded in 2021, with motorcycle riders representing the largest group of victims at 59.7%.

METHODS: The aim of this qualitative phenomenological study is to describe the risky experiences and deliberate actions of diverse road users that influence the self-management of the risk of traffic collisions.

RESULTS: Data were obtained from 22 participants: motorists, pedestrians and drivers. The content analysis describes various human conditions that affect self-management of the risk of traffic accidents, such as unsafe behaviors, non-compliance with traffic regulations by the different road actors, competitive culture among drivers, eagerness, among others. Additionally, factors related to care were determined: healthy recreational activities, promoting the value of one's own life and that of others, adequate time management and preventive behaviors by some road users.

CONCLUSION: This research provides information on social and cultural aspects, experiences and risky behaviors of different road actors that influence the incidence of traffic accidents in Colombia.


accident prevention; motorcycle accidents; road traffic injuries; traffic accidents; transportation safety

