Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to assess the clinical epidemiological characteristics of children with electrical injuries and discuss the countermeasures for the prevention of electrical injuries in children.



METHODS: The children with electrical injuries were grouped according to whether or not they were admitted to the hospital for treatment into inpatient and outpatient groups. Clinical data such as gender, causes of injury and injury-causing voltage distribution in different age groups were analyzed. The factors affecting hospitalization were subjected to χ2 test, Kruskal-Wallis H test, and logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 321 children were included with 37 divided into inpatient group and 284 divided into outpatient group. The incidence of electrical injuries was highest in children ≤6 years old and in the summer. There were significantly different in gender, place of occurrence, cause of injury and injury-causing voltage between the two groups (p < 0.05). Injury-causing voltage is an independent risk factor affecting hospitalization of children with electrical injuries (OR = 0.116, 95 %CI = 0.040-0.334, p = 0.000). In children ≤6 years old, boys suffered electrical injuries more frequently than girls; battery powered vehicle (47.53 %) was primarily the cause of injury; most of the patients (64.64 %) were exposed to low voltage below 100 Vs, mainly in the case of adolescent children.



CONCLUSION: Male preschoolers accounted for the majority of electrical injury cases, and these accidents mostly happened in household electrical appliances and household battery cars. Overall, it is necessary to improve family electrical safety education and reinforce protective measures against electric injury to children.

