Abstract

When an alleged victim has a pre-existing psychopathological diagnosis, this can affect the rating of their version of the abuse in terms of credibility. The objective of this work is to analyze the relationship between the assessment of the credibility of the testimony of a CSA victim, the psychological problems that the child may have presented prior to sexual abuse and the possible psychological sequelae that she may present as a result of the abuse. 109 cases were selected in which the credibility of the testimony could be determined. Through forensic interviews and the study of the corresponding professional reports, the following were obtained: sociodemographic data, data on their previous psychological state and data on their psychological state after the reported events. The psychological state of the child after the reported events shows no relation to the forensic evaluation of the credibility of her testimony. The existence of a relationship between the absence of previous psychopathology and the fact that the victim's testimony is valued as a credible account is confirmed. This study reveals that children who presented psychological manifestations prior to their experience of abuse receive a lower credibility rating than those without previous psychopathological symptoms or diagnoses.

Language: en