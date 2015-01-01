Abstract

A psychotically motivated act or an act committed under impaired insight and control of action in the midst of an acute psychosis is the standard for lack of criminal responsibility. There is now increasing evidence that positive symptoms, particularly in the form of hallucinations and delusions, in trauma-related disorders and borderline personality disorder (BPD) are comparable to positive symptoms in psychotic disorders, posing a challenge for differential diagnosis and forensic assessment of the relevance of positive symptoms to insight and self-control. Due to the indistinguishability of the phenomena, there is both a risk of misdiagnosis of a psychotic disorder and also trivialization with the use of pseudo-hallucinations or quasi-psychotic labels. Essential phenomenological differences that may be helpful in forensic assessments are the usually preserved reality testing in trauma-related disorders and BPD, as well as differences in psychopathological symptom constellations. Because of these differences relevant to forensic assessments, it seems useful to distinguish trauma-related disorders and BPD with positive symptoms from psychotic disorders.

