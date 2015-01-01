Abstract

Previous research has mainly focused on self-harm among women, defining what it is, what functions it has, how to manage and prevent self-harm, and how to recover from it. A recent review of the literature on self-harm among men concluded that research need to consider both clinical and personal aspects of recovery and pointed out the need to explore recovery from men's point of view. This study aimed to describe men's experiences of recovery in self-harm. Data were collected in Sweden in 2020 using semi-structured interviews. Eleven men who had recovered in self-harm were interviewed. Interviews were analysed using an abductive approach to qualitative content analysis. The analysis involved the application of an established framework for personal recovery in mental illness: connectedness, hope, identity, meaning, and empowerment (CHIME). The analysis identified one main theme: when the time is right, and five sub-themes: finding support in others; trusting that change is possible; getting to know yourself; reaching a new understanding; and developing new strategies to manage life. While the cessation of self-harm might both be a sign of and contribute to recovery, it is not the defining feature of recovery. Mental health professionals should be persistent in providing person-centred, recovery-oriented care for men who self-harm. The CHIME framework can be applied in the context of men's recovery in self-harm. This study is reported in accordance with the COREQ guidelines.

