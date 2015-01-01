|
Noyes ET, Davis JA, Schlauch RC. J. Drug Educ. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38454577
OBJECTIVE: While college student drinking has been studied utilizing many different theories and approaches, it is unclear how these theories may overlap in their explanation of problematic drinking. Rather than relying on one theory, examining overlap between multiple theories of alcohol use may lead to a better understanding of the motivational process underlying drinking behavior. The current study proposes that the Ambivalence Model of Craving, Behavioral Economics, and Alcohol Outcome Expectancy Theory account for the same underlying anticipatory process and sought to demonstrate this by establishing motivational profiles utilizing constructs within each theory.
Alcohol; alcohol demand; craving; expectancies; motivation