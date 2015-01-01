Abstract

In sub-Saharan Africa, accessing HIV testing services is a significant challenge for men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender women (TGW). In this qualitative evidence synthesis, our aim is to understand social and structural barriers and how they hinder MSM's and TGW's access to HIV testing services in sub-Saharan African countries. We searched four selective databases (PubMed, Web of Science and CINAHL complemented with Google Scholar) for qualitative studies, published in English between January 2005 and December 2023, generated 1507 articles, of which 22 were included. Thematic synthesis was conducted for data synthesis. This led to five barriers that hinder HIV test uptake among MSM and TGW, which included: non-availability of tailored HIV testing services, stigma, lack of trust among service providers, sexual and physical violence, and criminalization of same sex relationship. To navigate these social and structural barriers and cope with fears of discrimination and criminalization, MSM and TGW engaged into riskier behaviors, including avoiding HIV testing, non-disclosure, or relying on informal or alternative sources of HIV testing. Decriminalization of same-sex relationship and peer-led HIV testing services were noted to address structural barriers, including stigma and poor access, and subsequently increase the participation in HIV testing services.

