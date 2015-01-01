Abstract

Violence against children is defined as a violation of children's rights in interpersonal, community, societal, and global settings, encompassing physical and psychological actions against them or their parents. Approximately 1.00 to 1.25 billion children are reported by the United Nations (UN) to experience some form of violence each year. Among the various causes of violence, war stands out as a significant violation of children's basic human rights, exposing them to traumatic events, such as the loss of family members, disruption of social networks, displacement, and denial of basic needs. The severe deprivation of resources and opportunities during warfare poses a substantial risk to the emotional and cognitive development of children, leading to physical and mental health issues, disabilities, social problems, and intergenerational consequences This commentary, prepared by the EPA-UNEPSA Social Pediatrics Working Group, briefly discusses the challenges children face in the context of wars. Its purpose is to highlight the importance of protecting children's physical, psychological, and civil rights, as well as the crucial role of healthcare professionals in mitigating the negative effects on children.

Language: en