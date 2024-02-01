Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with long-term consequences, including greater risk for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicidal ideation. Affective instability is also independently related to PTSD and suicidality, which may explain why some individuals continue to experience chronic psychiatric complaints following mild TBI. The purpose of the present study was to evaluate affective instability as a key factor for PTSD and suicidal ideation among Veterans with and without TBI.



METHOD: Participants (N = 299 Veterans; 86.96% male) completed the Personality Assessment Inventory (PAI) and structured clinical interviews for TBI and psychiatric diagnoses. Hierarchical linear regression was used to evaluate main and interaction effects.



RESULTS: There were no significant differences in affective instability (p = 0.140) or suicidal ideation (p = 0.453) between Veterans with or without TBI. Individuals with TBI were more likely to have a PTSD diagnosis (p = 0.001). Analyses evaluating PTSD diagnosis as an outcome indicated a main effect of affective instability (p < 0.001), but not TBI (p = 0.619). Analyses evaluating suicidal ideation as an outcome demonstrated an interaction effect between PTSD and affective instability beyond the effects of TBI (p = 0.034).



CONCLUSIONS: Severe Affective instability appears to be a key factor in suicidal ideation among Veterans beyond TBI or PTSD history. PTSD was more strongly associated with suicidality at lower and moderate levels of affective instability. At severe levels of affective instability, however, Veterans with and without PTSD experienced suicidal ideation at similar rates.



FINDINGS suggests that high levels of affective instability not better explained by other psychiatric conditions confers similar suicidality risk to that of PTSD in a Veteran population.

Language: en