Abstract

BACKGROUND: In small US communities, golf cart utilization has become increasingly more common. In the past 3 years, the incidence and severity of pediatric golf cart-related trauma evaluated at our trauma center has noticeably increased. Thus, the aim of this study was to analyze trends, identify risk and protective factors, and provide community-level recommendations to improve golf cart safety for children in a coastal community.



METHODS: A retrospective cross-sectional study of our institutional trauma registry was performed. The registry was queried for golf cart injuries between 2012 -2022. Demographics, accident details, hospital course and outcomes were reviewed. Data analysis involved quantitative statistics. Incident locations were mapped, including additional data from the County emergency medical service. Additionally, customer education at four prominent golf rental shops was observed.



RESULTS: Annual golf cart-related traumas doubled starting in 2020. Of 235 total patients, 105 (46%) were children. Median age was 11.5 years (range 2-17). 55% were female and 67% were non-Hispanic White. 80% were out-of-county residents. The most common injury location was extremity (56%). Median ISS was 4, and 3% died. Only 10% of children were restrained. 41% were ejected and most (84%) were front-facing passengers. Ejection was associated with more severe injury (OR 4.13, p = 0.01). Most injuries occurred during 5-10 pm (47%), weekends and summertime. Nighttime injuries were more severe than daytime (p = 0.04). A hotspot of crashes was identified in a zone where golf carts were restricted. Rental stores provided education on seat belt use, car seat use for infants, and off-limit zones. However, rules were not enforced.



CONCLUSION: Our results inform the following golf cart injury prevention opportunities: raising awareness of injury risks to children in high-tourist areas, partnering with rental stores to enforce rules, improving signage, adding protected lanes, and adopting a no nighttime operation policy. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV.

