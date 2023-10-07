Abstract

On Oct 7, 2023, Hamas invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip (or Gaza), killing over 1200 identified men, women, and children, mostly civilians, in a horrific terror attack. More than 6000 people were injured, and more than 200 people were kidnapped and taken hostage to Gaza.Between Nov 30, 2023, and Dec 1, 2023, 115 hostages were released by Hamas, of which 87 were women and children. As of Feb 29, 2024, 134 hostages are still held captive by Hamas, including 19 women and children.



This Correspondence discusses conflict-related sexual violence and the brutal desecration of girls and women by Hamas during this indescribable massacre. Testimonies and videos collected from survivors, medical teams, and the Disaster Victim Identification team reveal sexual assault, rape, and murder committed with unimaginable cruelty. The atrocities committed by Hamas against the Israeli population resemble those committed by ISIS in Sinjar,and meet international legal criteria for war crimes established by the UN.



Conflict-related sexual violence is a subject on which many have historically remained silent, and is often disregarded. In some cases, it is a deliberate tactic of warfare. When widespread and systematic, it is now recognised as a crime against humanity by the UN. Published data are thought to seriously underestimate the actual number of victims in any conflict. Victims of sexual violence often experience substantial trauma, including complex mental conditions such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder, and physical health conditions related to the assault.



In 2008, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1820, which condemns the use of sexual violence as a tool of war, and demands the immediate and complete cessation of sexual violence against civilians during armed conflict.5

The International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, with regard to the war in Ukraine, recommended sexual violence be categorised as a war crime. However, it took UN Women almost 2 months to publish their unequivocal condemnation of the brutal attack by Hamas. The silence of health-care organisations and women's rights organisations expresses the hypocrisy and double standard of the liberal world towards the violation of women's rights during this conflict.

