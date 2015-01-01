Abstract

Healthcare practitioners face significant risks of workplace violence due to various reasons such as hospital congestion, miscommunication, and aggressive behaviours of patients and relatives. Exposure to workplace violence may disrupt the workflow process and compromise patient care in healthcare facilities, ultimately affecting job performance, reducing job satisfaction, and negatively affecting the physical and mental health of healthcare practitioners. This study aimed to review all the published studies conducted on the experiences of workplace violence among healthcare practitioners. This study is a systematic review of qualitative studies. Data were collected through online databases including ScienceDirect, PubMed, MEDLINE and JSTOR were searched from the year 2015-2021. The inclusion criteria were: qualitative methods and mixed methods of data collection and analysis; studies that were carried out among healthcare practitioners who have been experience on workplace violence; scope of the primary studies included experience of workplace violence; and published in English/Malay in academic journal between 2015 and 2021. A total of 15 papers were included in the final analysis. The overall quality of the included papers was high. Of the 15 papers, 12 studies fully met the CASP criteria. The results of the 15 included studies were organised into the thematic groups of: i) verbal violence as the common workplace violence; ii) perceived causes of workplace violence and iii) seeking help. Across different countries, verbal violence was the most common type of workplace violence reported by healthcare practitioners. This review also identified that a lack of information, failure to meet patient expectations, and delayed treatment were the main contributing factors to workplace violence.

