Citation
Gates K, Chahin S, Damashek A, Dickson C, Lubwama G, Lenz D, Bautista T, Kothari C. Matern. Child Health J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38460074
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Sleep-related infant deaths are a common and preventable cause of infant mortality in the United States. Moreover, infants of color are at a greater risk of sleep-related deaths than are White infants. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published safe sleep guidelines to minimize the number of sleep-related infant deaths; however, many families face barriers to following these guidelines. Research on the role of psychosocial risk factors (i.e., depression, stress, domestic violence, substance use) in mothers' engagement in safe sleep practices is limited. The present study examined the role of maternal psychosocial risk factors on maternal safe sleep practices and the moderating effects of maternal race on this relationship.
Language: en
Keywords
Infant mortality; Maternal depression; Maternal psychosocial risk factors; Maternal stress; Safe sleep practices