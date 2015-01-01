Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous research has demonstrated that concussions increase the risk of subsequent lower extremity musculoskeletal injury in athletes. However, the risk of upper extremity injury in athletes' post-concussion is poorly understood.



METHODS: All concussed football players within a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I conference athletic database were identified between 2017 and 2021. After exclusions, each athlete experiencing their first concussion was then retrospectively reviewed for upper extremity injuries in the year prior to their concussion and in the year beginning at 90 days after their concussion. All upper extremity injuries were identified and the odds ratio, 95% confidence interval, and statistical significance between groups were calculated in Microsoft Excel.



RESULTS: 160 de-identified football players from a single conference who were first diagnosed with concussions in the seasons from 2017 through 2021 met inclusion criteria. In these athletes the odds of upper extremity injury in year following first diagnosed concussion were 2.36 times higher than in the year prior (95% CI 1.13-4.95, p = 0.02). Shoulder was the most common site of injury with 57.7% of injuries compared to 19.2% in the hand, 15.4% in the elbow, 7.7% in the forearm, and 0% in the wrist.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates that collegiate football players are at a 2.36 times greater risk of upper extremity injury in the year following their first diagnosed concussion compared to the year preceding it. The most common site of upper extremity injury after concussion was the shoulder. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III.

Language: en