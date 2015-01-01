Abstract

The high prevalence of psychiatric symptoms among juvenile delinquents is a well-replicated international finding. This study aimed to find the prevalence of mood disorders and their relationship with serious criminal acts in a population of adolescents in conflict with the law and in custody. A total of 123 male inmates aged 14 to 17 years were interviewed and assessed. Mood disorders were diagnosed in 15% of the sample for current episode and 31% for lifetime, making them third most prevalent after dependence disorders and disruptive disorders. The psychopathological profile of the adolescents who had committed violent crimes corroborates other studies reporting a high prevalence of mood disorders in this population. Several factors have been found to influence the formation of juvenile delinquency, including absence of family structure, social inequality, lack of quality school education, alcohol and drug abuse/addiction and disruptive disorders. The present results confirm mood disorders as another such factor.

