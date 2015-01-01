Abstract

Conventional thinking holds that most inmates who hunger strike do not desire to die. Rather, they want prison officials to concede to their demands. In this paper, I examine whether death by hunger strike can be classified as suicide. After reviewing definitions of suicide and suicidal intent, I conclude that some deaths by hunger strike can be readily classified as suicides. I further propose that conditional intention is a useful way to understand the complex motivations of hunger strikers. I close by discussing the implications of conditional intention for the assessment of suicidal intent among hunger strikers and for the duty of mental health providers to prevent suicide.

Language: en