Abstract

Police negotiators respond to crisis and high-risk situations including mental health crises, but little is known about the nature, frequency and characteristics of these events. This systematic review examined literature about mental disorder and suicidality prevalence in negotiation events from peer-reviewed articles published within the last 20 years. Of 1455 articles identified, 11 met study inclusion criteria. Most contributed only indirect evidence using data on fatal police encounters, case reviews and analysis of communication techniques. Reliable prevalence estimates were not found, though findings suggest suicidality was a precipitating factor in more than half of events and was present during most events. Mental disorder (primarily substance use, mood and psychotic disorders) was also identified as a significant factor prior to and during events. Few articles described frequency or characteristics of these critical events. Further research is needed to inform frontline responses, resourcing and support pathways for police providing this crucial service.

