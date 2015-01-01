Abstract

The purpose of this study was to explore the metabolomic differences between Major depressive disorder (MDD) and healthy individuals among adolescents and the association between childhood maltreatment (CM) and differentially abundant metabolites. The exploratory study included 40 first-episode drug-naïve adolescents with MDD and 20 healthy volunteers. We used the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI-13) to assess the severity of depression and the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ) to assess the presence of childhood maltreatment. The plasma samples from all participants were collected for targeted metabolomics analysis using ultra-performance liquid chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry (UPLC‒MS/MS) methods. Spearman correlation was applied to analyse the correlations between clinical variables and metabolites. We found 11 increased metabolites and 37 decreased metabolites that differed between adolescents with MDD and healthy individuals. Pathway enrichment analysis of differentially abundant metabolites showed abnormalities in energy metabolism and oxidative stress in MDD. Importantly, we found that creatine, valine, isoleucine, glutamic acid and pyroglutamic acid were negatively correlated with the BDI-13, while isocitric acid, fatty acid and acylcarnitine were negatively associated with CTQ, and 4-hydroxyproline was positively related to CTQ in adolescents with MDD. These studies provide new ideas for the pathogenesis and potential treatment of adolescents with MDD.

