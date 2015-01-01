SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Patel KK, Sheridan MA, Bonar AS, Giletta M, Hastings PD, Nock MK, Rudolph KD, Slavich GM, Prinstein MJ, Miller AB. Psychiatry Res. Neuroimaging 2023; 336: e111725.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pscychresns.2023.111725

38456014

PMC10917139

The structural neural correlates underlying youth nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) warrant further exploration. Few studies have explored the association between NSSI and brain structure in adolescence, and no studies have investigated differences in the relation between age and brain structure in youth with NSSI. This preliminary investigation examined associations between NSSI history, age, and cortical structure using magnetic resonance imaging in adolescent girls (N=100, M(age)=13.4 years) at increased risk for psychopathology. We conducted whole-brain analyses to investigate the associations between age and cortical structure, NSSI history and cortical structure, and NSSI history as a moderator of the association between age and cortical structure.

RESULTS suggested that age was associated with less cortical thickness and surface area in the left and right prefrontal, temporal, and parietal cortex. NSSI history was associated with less left insula and left inferior parietal cortex cortical surface area. Among adolescents with NSSI history, older age predicted greater left inferior parietal cortex surface area and was not associated with left precentral cortex surface area. Among adolescents without NSSI history, older age predicted smaller surface areas as expected with the typical trajectory of neurodevelopment. Overall, our results suggest differences in cortical surface area development in adolescents with NSSI history.


adolescence; brain structure; magnetic resonance imaging; nonsuicidal self-injury

