|
Citation
|
Patel KK, Sheridan MA, Bonar AS, Giletta M, Hastings PD, Nock MK, Rudolph KD, Slavich GM, Prinstein MJ, Miller AB. Psychiatry Res. Neuroimaging 2023; 336: e111725.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38456014
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The structural neural correlates underlying youth nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) warrant further exploration. Few studies have explored the association between NSSI and brain structure in adolescence, and no studies have investigated differences in the relation between age and brain structure in youth with NSSI. This preliminary investigation examined associations between NSSI history, age, and cortical structure using magnetic resonance imaging in adolescent girls (N=100, M(age)=13.4 years) at increased risk for psychopathology. We conducted whole-brain analyses to investigate the associations between age and cortical structure, NSSI history and cortical structure, and NSSI history as a moderator of the association between age and cortical structure.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescence; brain structure; magnetic resonance imaging; nonsuicidal self-injury